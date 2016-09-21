Quantcast
Don't Miss

Study finds errors, due process violations in rent courts statewide

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 21, 2016

Judges presiding over rent court cases throughout Maryland are failing to properly apply state law and ensure landlords' compliance, according to a new study conducted by Maryland Legal Aid. The nonprofit organization looked at a random sample of failure-to-pay-rent cases from 2012 — more than 1,300 records — in response to "anecdotal evidence" that suggested existing ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100