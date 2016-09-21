Life prep: Getting Baltimore girls ready for college, careers

With a high school graduation rate of 69.7, Baltimore educators have long been looking for ways to better prepare city youth for succeeding in both public and private high schools as well as later in life.

For girls, that preparation can happen in middle school ̶ a vulnerable but important time in their education.

“It’s a critical time for girls,” Laurel Freedman, executive director of Lillie May Carroll Jackson School, said. “It’s a time when they tend to lose their voice.”

But her school and two others – the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women and Sisters Academy of Baltimore – are changing students’ lives and the landscape of city education. While all at different stages, these three schools are focusing on girls’ education, both in and out of the classroom.

Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

“College readiness begins in middle school,” Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, CEO of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, put it bluntly.

The charter school is the only public all-girls combined middle and high school in Baltimore. While each middle school grade has around 100 students, in high school the number drops to 50-75 girls per year. However, they have had a landmark retention rate from eight to ninth grade this year, keeping almost 90 percent of their students.

“This past year, we had 98 eighth grade students, and we retained 85,” Sauls said. “That’s the highest number of eight grade retention we’ve ever had,” adding that the school wouldn’t be able to accept any applicants for high school.

In part due to the 100 percent college acceptance rate, more girls have been choosing to stay at BLSYM. The class of 2016 was accepted to Johns Hopkins University, New York University, University of Maryland, University of Oregon and more.

To help support the recent graduates, the school has hired an alumni coordinator whose duties include helping the graduates navigate financial aid and periodically checking in on them.

“Our girls come to us with infinite dreams and horizons in terms of what they want to be,” Sauls said. “As a school, we learned that we’re not just teachers, were also second moms and dads to them.”

In addition to academic staff, the school has also enlisted a support staff who helps the students with skills like conflict resolution and provides emotional support, along with a full-time college counselor who works with students and families.

“We have the support you would see at an independent school,” Sauls said.

The school also offers a variety of extracurricular programs, including a robotics team, sports, a drama club, environmental sustainability programs and an award-winning step team. BLSYM is also on its way to becoming CTE-certified in its computer science training.

With the various programs the school offers and because of its status as a public charter school, Sauls said it can sometimes be a struggle to ensure the school has all the resources it needs to fully support each student for all seven years.

“We have to go above and beyond to deliver the resources to our students – we can’t really do it in a traditional way,” Sauls said. In addition to city funding, the school also hosts a yearly breakfast to help raise money and shine a light on female leaders in the community.

“People haven’t really seen what we’re trying to do before,” Sauls said. “The notion that we can take a girl regardless of where she started and make her ready for college is something we don’t really talk about a lot in public schools – we have really had to create it for ourselves.”

Sisters Academy of Baltimore

At Sisters Academy of Baltimore, girls grades five through eight learn, do chores and participate in extracurricular activities 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The students are from West Baltimore’s under-served neighborhoods.

“It is a faith-based school, a model that has worked in Baltimore,” said school president Sister Delia Dowling, citing the success of all-boys schools like Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy. “It kind of came out of people’s desires for another choice in education back in the early 2000s.”

Since the school’s start in 2004, 100 percent of the graduates from the first four classes, 2008 through 2011, earned a high school diploma. Eighty-six percent of these high school grads are currently enrolled in a two or four-year college. One hundred percent of the graduates from 2011 through 2014 attended high school. Ninety-two percent of these graduates are attending or have graduated from a private, Catholic, or selective public high school with a college-preparatory curriculum.

For Dowling, providing support post-graduation and getting parents involved are key.

“We really keep offering support,” Dowling said, adding that the academy helps students apply to private schools, checks in with the students at school and offers help to students who are struggling.

“Our vision and mission is to identify girls of promise who really think that there is more to education what they had experienced, and give them the best,” Dowling said.

Caira Lee, a 2008 graduate, said that the school prepared her for success both academically and socially. Lee graduated from College of Wooster in 2016.

“I had a support base that followed me through high school and college,” Lee said. “If I forgot lunch at home, or if I had a parent-teacher conference that my family couldn’t make it to, or if I needed help with homework, I could call.”

A school like this gave her sense of pride and identity: “It feels like you have accomplished something, you didn’t just go through motions of public school,” Lee said. “For some of these girls, it’s the first time that they are paid attention to meticulously for four consecutive years by the same people who have their best interests at mind.”

Lillie May Carroll Jackson School

Lillie May Carroll Jackson School, fresh out of its inaugural year, is a charter school closely tied with Roland Park Country School, an all-girls private school in Baltimore.

The idea for the charter school was formed when former Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Andres Alonso brought leaders of Baltimore independent and public schools together in 2008 to work on improving public education in the city.

“We had to have a lot of tenacity of purpose and know that we really want to do this,” said Jean Waller-Brune, a member of the LMCJS board of directors and former head of RPCS. “It took a lot of research, a lot of working with Baltimore city public schools.”

In June 2013, RPCS was granted the nation’s first charter awarded to an independent school, according to a Johns Hopkins School of Education press release.

For its first year, the school took on a group of 78 fifth and sixth graders from more than 30 different elementary schools, all of whom were reading and writing below their grade level, executive director Laurel Freedman said.

She and other school leaders took inspiration not just from other all-girls schools in Baltimore city but also from nearby independent schools – which brought them to their partner, Expeditionary Learning.

Expeditionary Learning is an “approach to school” that puts “academic achievement on the same level as character development,” and includes professional development for teachers, Freedman said. EL also emphasizes integrating academic disciplines and community service.

“We’re teaching things every day like integrity, perseverance and inquiry” to students, Freedman said. The EL method is inspired from methods and techniques used in independent schools, and grew out of collaboration between the Harvard Graduate School of Education and Outward Bound.

The new school is already seeing success in their students. According to the school’s May iReady assessment, 14 students were at the 6th grade level – meaning four students improved one grade and 10 improved by two. However, currently, 36 percent test at the 5th grade level, and 44.5 percent are below.

“Our goal is to help girls get into highest achieving schools in city,” Freedman said. “It’s no secret that our kids are not achieving to the levels we hope they are…We have plans to get them on or above grade level, and we want to get them ready to succeed in rigorous high schools.”