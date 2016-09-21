Marla Stewart Owczarek and Kim DePuy | Offit Kurman

Marla Stewart Owczarek has joined Offit Kurman as an associate in the firm’s estate administration and estate planning group and Kim DePuy has been named a regional manager with the firm.

Within her estate administration practice, Owczarek assists personal representatives with the gathering of estate and non-estate assets, determining proper inheritance of the assets, legal administration of the estate and distribution of the assets. Owczarek works to resolve any estate administration concerns through collaborative processes. When no agreement can be reached, Owczarek represents her clients through litigation in the Orphans’ Courts. On behalf of her clients, Owczarek prepares necessary estate and fiduciary tax returns. She also works with clients to develop an appropriate estate plan by preparing essential documents, including wills and powers of attorney.

DePuy is an operations management professional with 15 years of relevant experience in varied roles and industries. She received her undergraduate degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology. As regional manager for Tysons Corner region, DePuy will be responsible for supervising of all of the administrative staff in the region, working with the attorneys and paralegals in the region to achieve their production goals.

