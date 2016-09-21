Quantcast
Mylan CEO set to defend EpiPen prices amid public outcry

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick September 21, 2016

WASHINGTON — The head of pharmaceutical company Mylan is defending the cost for life-saving EpiPens, signaling the company has no plans to lower prices despite a public outcry and questions from skeptical lawmakers. "Price and access exist in a balance, and we believe we have struck that balance," Heather Bresch says in prepared testimony released by ...

