Quantcast
Don't Miss

NAACP wants independent review of Korryn Gaines shooting

By: Associated Press September 21, 2016

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is calling for an independent review of Baltimore County Police Department policies after the shooting death of a woman during a standoff she posted on social media. The group wrote to County Executive Kevin Kamenetz on Tuesday requesting an independent review, saying the fatal shooting of Korryn Gaines by an officer ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100