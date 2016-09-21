Quantcast
Don't Miss

NY bombing case most high-profile since Boston bombing

Prosecution to keep with Justice Department’s commitment to use civilian court system for terrorism cases

By: Danny Jacobs Eric Tucker and Larry Neumeister September 21, 2016

WASHINGTON — Federal charges portraying Ahmad Khan Rahami as a man bent on murderous destruction set the stage for the most anticipated terror prosecution since the Boston Marathon bombing. As separate cases wind through federal courts in New Jersey and New York, prosecutors are sure to reveal more about the bombings that injured 31 people in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100