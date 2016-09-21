Quantcast
PG county executive may decide on gubernatorial race soon

By: Associated Press September 21, 2016

UPPER MARLBORO — Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III says he will decide if he'll run for governor of Maryland after the November presidential elections. Baker, 57, said that he'll talk to his family before deciding whether he will run against Gov. Larry Hogan in 2018. Baker, who is a Democrat, has been frequently mentioned ...

