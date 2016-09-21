Potomac Edison upgrades Md. substation

Share this: Email

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., is upgrading equipment at a substation near Mt. Airy to help enhance service reliability for about 3,400 customers and meet increased electrical demand in the high-growth, eastern edge of its Maryland service area. The centerpiece of the $2.5 million substation project is replacing two distribution transformers with larger units that will increase the system's ...