Prince George’s Baker may decide on gubernatorial race soon

By: Associated Press September 21, 2016

UPPER MARLBORO — Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III says he will decide if he'll run for governor of Maryland after the November presidential elections. The Washington Post reports that 57-year-old Baker said that he'll talk to his family before deciding whether he will run against Gov. Larry Hogan in 2018. Baker, who is a ...

