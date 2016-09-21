Quantcast
Prosecutor: No charges in fatal shooting of Korryn Gaines

By: Associated Press September 21, 2016

A Maryland prosecutor says no one will be charged in the shooting death of a woman during a standoff she posted on social media. Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger announced in a statement Wednesday that prosecutors determined the officer was justified in the shooting, and the state will not take any further action. Police have said ...

