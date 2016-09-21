Sojourner-Douglass College’s east campus still on the market

Share this: Email

Sojourner-Douglass College’s east Baltimore campus remains on the market as the school fights for its accreditation to be reinstated. Online broker Ten-X has a call for offers on the properties, at 200 N. Central Ave. and 500 N. Caroline St., through Nov. 2 with no listing price. The properties, which total 185,703 square feet, are in ...