Sojourner-Douglass College’s east campus still on the market

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 21, 2016

Sojourner-Douglass College’s east Baltimore campus remains on the market as the school fights for its accreditation to be reinstated. Online broker Ten-X has a call for offers on the properties, at 200 N. Central Ave. and 500 N. Caroline St., through Nov. 2 with no listing price. The properties, which total 185,703 square feet, are in ...
