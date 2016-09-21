Quantcast
Transamerica to host webinar on bridging the generation gap

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2016

Transamerica announced Wedbesday that it will host a webinar for financial advisers, consultants and third party administrators Sept. 27 at noon that explores the differences between the three generations in today's workforce and how to best create a collaborative and healthy work environment between them. The webinar, "Bridging the Generation Gap in Retirement Services," will focus ...

