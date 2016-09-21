Untangling technology | How one beauty app highlights business trends

It started with uncooked rice.

Jenna Reese wanted to make a rice rinse treatment for her hair, but skipped an important step to this centuries-old beauty routine: The grains have to be boiled the day before so they can ferment.

With a towel on her hair and a pot of rice cooking on the stove, Reese had an epiphany.

“I wondered if there was some sort of beauty regimen app that had the ability to send reminders, offer techniques and connect people with their stylists,” she said.

That was a year ago. Since then, Untangle, a beauty and wellness calendar for smart phones, has been tested in the Atlanta, Oklahoma and District of Columbia areas in anticipation of a 2017 nationwide rollout. Already, Untangle has won the Bronze Stevie Award from the International Business Awards.

When not raiding her kitchen cabinets for beauty solutions, Reese is the president and CEO of AEi, a boutique management and technology firm serving the federal government and Washington’s technology and nonprofit sectors. Tapping into her ability to recognize a gap in the market, Reese realized that many salons and medical spas use apps for scheduling, but no one had developed a beauty and wellness calendar like the one she had envisioned.

“We’re putting the heart back in technology,” Reese said, because the app allows stylists and providers to talk to clients in between appointments. “Nothing really bad can happen if you talk to your customers more.”

The app is also the perfect example of how technology is evolving and what business owners and managers need to note, said Jess Brown, digital creative director at Planit, a Baltimore-based communications and marketing agency that worked with Reese on the project.

So much of the marketing industry right now relies on influencers – bloggers, YouTubers and others who promote a product through their use, Brown said. But that is evolving to companies controlling the message more themselves and developing editorial teams to create content – or in the case of AEi, an app – to communicate with customers. That’s important to know for anyone who wants to break into the industry or wants to reach an audience.

Another potential upend: Marketing today tends to target two groups, the baby boomers who respond to traditional methods of messaging and millennials who have embraced the digital age. Overlooked in this paradigm are Generation X’ers, who have “one foot in the analog and one foot in digital,” said Brown, who added that the focus is expanding to include them.

What do savvy business owners need to keep in mind if they want to use technology to communicate?

Start with this statistic – 1 billion people use YouTube each month for product tutorials. They want to know how to use something, they click on the popular video site. Companies should be sure to develop their own how-to videos. “If you don’t someone else will and you can’t always control how they do it,” Brown said, noting that women, in particular, “really want to discover and explore and do things on our own terms. … Let us wander onto our own answers.”

Hire a career-diverse team. Brown’s team of eight at Planit includes creative developers with backgrounds in architecture, photography and creative writing. One team member even has a background in marine biology. “When we are working with Ritz Carlton and Marriott, it’s wonderful that we have someone on our team who has a background in interior design architecture,” Brown said.

Be a student of technology – or appoint someone on your team to brief the group. “We are kind of rooted in a landscape that is always changing,” Brown said.