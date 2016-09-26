Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore gas prices on the rise

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2016

Average retail gasoline prices in Baltimore climbed 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.26 a gallon Sunday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 663 gas outlets in Baltimore. This compares with the national average that has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.20 a gallon. Including ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100