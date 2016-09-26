Quantcast
Don't Miss

Cancer-support organization coming to Prince George’s County

By: Daniel Leaderman Daily Record Business Writer September 26, 2016

For many patients diagnosed with cancer, beating the disease itself is often just one part of recovery. There’s the psychological toll, side effects, and the financial burden that can limit access to the kind of support patients need. That’s where Hope Connections for Cancer Support comes in: The Bethesda-based nonprofit has been providing free support services ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100