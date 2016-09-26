CoreLife opens health center in White Marsh

Share this: Email

Severna Park-based CoreLife, a comprehensive weight loss program managed by a specialized team of professionals, announced Monday it has opened its third location in Baltimore County at 5022 Campbell Blvd. CoreLife currently has seven health centers in Maryland, with locations in Owings Mills, Pasadena, Severna Park, Bowie, Odenton, Timonium and White Marsh. The company will celebrate the ...