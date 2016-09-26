Quantcast
Gov. Larry Hogan. (File)
Gov. Larry Hogan. (File)

Poll: Hogan approval a ‘nightmare’ for Democrats

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 26, 2016

Gov. Larry Hogan continues to ride high in terms of public opinion. Seven of 10 people in latest poll released Monday by the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College say they approve of the job the first-term Republican is doing. "Part one of the poll was like a sweet lullaby for the Democrats in 2016," said ...

