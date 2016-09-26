Quantcast
JAMES TYRONE MAJOR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Stop and frisk Appellant, James Tyrone Major, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Caroline County of possession of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute. On appeal from his convictions, appellant contends that the suppression court erred in failing to suppress evidence ...

