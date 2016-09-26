Quantcast
Don't Miss

Judge dismisses ‘video assault’ suit against James Madison U.

By: Virginia Lawyers Weekly Peter Vieth September 26, 2016

RICHMOND, Va. – A federal judge has dismissed a Title IX lawsuit that accused officials at James Madison University of failing to properly respond after male students shared a video of a female student being assaulted at a spring break party in Florida. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon said the college administration was handicapped in ...

