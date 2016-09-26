Quantcast
KATRINA RENEE BEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree murder and use of firearm in violent crime The appellant, Katrina Renee Ben, was convicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County by a jury, presided over by Judge David A. Boynton, of first-degree murder and of the use of a firearm in the commission of a ...

