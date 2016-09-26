Quantcast
MARIA ELAINE RIPPEON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree burglary In the Circuit Court for Frederick County, Maria Elaine Rippeon, appellant, entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of first-degree burglary. The case proceeded to a bench trial, upon an agreed statement of facts. Rippeon was convicted and subsequently filed an appeal, presenting one ...

