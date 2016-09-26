Quantcast
MARQUEL GAFFNEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree murder, attempted murder and handgun offenses On July 31, 2015, a Baltimore City jury convicted Marquel Gaffney of first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, two counts of use of a handgun in a crime of violence, and two counts of wearing, ...

