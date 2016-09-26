Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland affordable housing costs among nation’s highest

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 26, 2016

Maryland is among the most expensive states to operate affordable housing developments, but it remains cheaper than some of its neighbors. A report from accounting and tax advisory firm CohnReznick LLP found the most expensive places to operate a property benefiting from low-income housing tax credits are in the northeast. Connecticut, with a gross expense of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100