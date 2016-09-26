Quantcast
MEMA awards $286,145 in grants to improve hazardous material emergency preparedness in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2016

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency has announced that $286,145 in federal grants have been awarded to state and local government agencies in Maryland in order to improve hazardous material emergency preparedness and response. The grants are funded through the United States Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. “MEMA continuously seeks opportunities to improve ...

