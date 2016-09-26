Michael G. Hendler, F. Kirk Kolodner and David B. Rudow | Adelberg, Rudow

Michael G. Hendler, F. Kirk Kolodner and David B. Rudow, all attorneys with Adelberg, Rudow, Dorf and Hendler, have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for 2017.

Hendler has practiced family law and litigation for more than 40 years. He served as a managing partner of the firm from January 1999 to July 1, 2012. He has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers of America from 2001 to 2015.

Kolodner has 30 years of litigation and transactional experience and has been selected to Maryland Super Lawyers in 2007, 2008 and 2010 through 2015. In 2012 and 2013, he had the distinction of being named among the 100 top lawyers in Maryland. He was selected for 2015 among Best Lawyers in America in the practice area of litigation (trusts and estates).

Rudow has been listed in Best Lawyers since 2003. The range of his practice includes the areas of federal and state taxation, business transactions, real estate and estate planning. Rudow has had broad experience representing clients in matters involving acquisitions, mergers, and sales of businesses, federal and state tax controversies, as well as resolving disputes among partners and stockholders. He represents clients in all aspects of estate planning, estate administration and estate controversies.

