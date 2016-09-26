Quantcast
Don't Miss

MICHAEL PAUL HOLDEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Burglary This case originated in the Circuit Court for Caroline County, where Michael Paul Holden, the appellant, was charged with one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree burglary, and one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000. Following a bench trial, the appellant was convicted of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100