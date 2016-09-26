Quantcast
Don't Miss

Parents clubs: Get involved  ̶  you won’t embarrass your kid!

By: Special to The Daily Record Rachel Wallach September 26, 2016

Behind all the bull roasts, the silent auctions, and the teacher appreciation breakfasts are a bunch of parents who really like hanging out together. “I love the friendships I’ve built. It’s an opportunity to make connections, meet people, share stories, and establish friendships that carry on way beyond graduation,” says Barbara Romagnano, president of the Mothers’ ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100