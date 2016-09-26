Quantcast
Research finds talc doesn’t cause cancer; juries disagree

By: Associated Press Linda A. Johnson September 26, 2016

TRENTON, N.J. — Two lawsuits ended in jury verdicts worth $127 million. Two others were tossed out by a judge who said there wasn't reliable evidence that the talc in Johnson & Johnson's iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer. So who's right? And is baby powder safe? Most research finds no link or a weak one ...

