Salisbury students settle lawsuit against police officer, city

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 26, 2016

Four Salisbury University students who sued the city and one of its police officers for alleged discriminatory and harassing policing practices have settled their cases, according to electronic court filings. Curtis Adams, Travis Guthrie, Abdi Geleta and Eric Kulge claimed alleged police’s policies allowed for the excessive use of force, baseless arrests and other harassment disproportionately ...

