WBCM, LLC v. BCC PROPERTIES, LLC

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Contracts -- Arbritration Clause -- Binding effect on non-signatory In this appeal we consider whether a non-signatory to a contract containing an arbitration clause can be compelled to arbitrate a claim brought against it by a signatory to the contract, under the doctrine of “direct benefits estoppel,” despite contractual language excluding the non-signatory from arbitration. BCC ...