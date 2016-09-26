Quantcast
WBCM, LLC v. BCC PROPERTIES, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2016

Contracts -- Arbritration Clause -- Binding effect on non-signatory In this appeal we consider whether a non-signatory to a contract containing an arbitration clause can be compelled to arbitrate a claim brought against it by a signatory to the contract, under the doctrine of “direct benefits estoppel,” despite contractual language excluding the non-signatory from arbitration. BCC ...

