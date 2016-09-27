Quantcast
$233K grant bolsters Baltimore area innovation districts

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 27, 2016

The federal Economic Development Administration has awarded the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore a $233,500 grant to aid in job growth and economic expansion in the area. The grant, which the alliance will use in collaboration with the Baltimore Development Corp. and the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, provides funds for the region's innovation ...

