Quantcast
Don't Miss

Alcohol laws prompted by deaths taking effect in Md.

By: Associated Press Brian Witte September 27, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Crackdowns on drunken driving prompted by alcohol-related deaths and an effort to increase police accountability are among the laws taking effect Oct. 1: ___ DRUNKEN DRIVING-IGNITION INTERLOCK All drivers convicted of driving under the influence of alchohol will have to blow into ignition devices to prove they haven't drunk too much before their cars will start. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100