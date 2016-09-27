Alcohol laws prompted by deaths taking effect in Md.

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS — Crackdowns on drunken driving prompted by alcohol-related deaths and an effort to increase police accountability are among the laws taking effect Oct. 1: ___ DRUNKEN DRIVING-IGNITION INTERLOCK All drivers convicted of driving under the influence of alchohol will have to blow into ignition devices to prove they haven't drunk too much before their cars will start. ...