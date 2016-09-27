Alissa Ganser | Business Volunteers Md.

Business Volunteers Maryland has named Alissa Ganser as its new director of external relations and programs. Ganser will be overseeing the suite of Business Volunteers’ services that interface with the corporate and nonprofit community. She will work to strengthen and enhance existing programs while developing new and innovative ways to expand corporate social impact. Ganser comes to Business Volunteers with a career focused on building capacity within, and successful partnerships between, the corporate, academic and nonprofit sectors. Most recently she directed and launched the community engagement division and operations for Reading Partners Baltimore, leading regional stakeholders in a collective impact initiative to raise the proficiency of more than 1,200 children reading below grade level.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.