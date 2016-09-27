Quantcast
Anne Arundel Co. school administrator alleges race discrimination

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 27, 2016

An black Anne Arundel County public school administrator  has filed suit against the county board of education, alleging his supervisor told him he “intimidated” his staff and students’ parents before demoting him because of his race. While Michael Lyons was serving as principal of Meade Middle School in 2014, his supervisor, assistant superintendent Ray Bibeault, told ...

