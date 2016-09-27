Quantcast
Don't Miss

Ex-ally: Christie seemed happy about bridge gridlock

By: Associated Press David Porter September 27, 2016

NEWARK, N.J. — Gov. Chris Christie was told about the epic 2013 traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge while it was underway, seemed happy about it and joked sarcastically that there was nothing political going on, a former loyalist testified Tuesday in the scandal that helped destroy Christie's White House ambitions. David Wildstein, a former ...

