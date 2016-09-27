Quantcast
Hagerstown marking 100 years of aviation industry

By: Associated Press September 27, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — The western Maryland city of Hagerstown is marking 100 years of aviation history. Mayor David Gysberts is proclaiming this the centennial year of the aviation industry at a City Council meeting Tuesday night. The celebration continues Saturday with an airplane show at the Hagerstown Regional Airport. Airplane manufacturing in Hagerstown dates to 1916, when the Maryland ...

