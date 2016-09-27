Katrina Hawkins | Crosby Marketing Communications

Katrina Hawkins has been named an integration manager with Crosby Marketing Communications. Hawkins will help integrate multi-platform communications programs for clients, including the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that promotes efforts to advance the nation’s behavioral health.

