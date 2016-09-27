Quantcast
Don't Miss

Katrina Hawkins | Crosby Marketing Communications

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2016

Hawkins, Katrina CROSBY MARKETING COMMUNICATIONSKatrina Hawkins has been named an integration manager with Crosby Marketing Communications. Hawkins will help integrate multi-platform communications programs for clients, including the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that promotes efforts to advance the nation’s behavioral health.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100