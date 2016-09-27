Know the rules of the local road

Picture this: You’re traveling in another state for the first time. You pick up your rental car and, as you drive off the lot, you come to a red light. As you instinctively go to make that right turn on red — which is legal in Maryland — you stop yourself and think maybe the “right on red” isn’t legal in this strange state in which you’ve ventured.

Many litigators in Maryland practice before both our state courts and our federal court. Many litigators in Maryland also are dual-licensed, be it our Eastern Shore attorneys who have a dual license in Delaware, our Baltimore-area attorneys who have a dual license in Pennsylvania, our Western Maryland friends who have a dual license in West Virginia, or our D.C.-area attorneys who have a dual license in Washington (or even that triple threat of Maryland-DC-Virginia).

For those young litigators out there, I urge you to confer with the local rules each and every step of the way. With respect to discovery, some jurisdictions require the filing of a Notice of Discovery while others do not. With respect to motions practice, some jurisdictions require a “meet and confer” before the filing of most motions while others do not.

Moreover, many judges issue their own standing rules of procedure, particularly in the District of Columbia and in federal court. These standing orders often supplement the local rules. They may, for example, require additional “meet-and-confers” that the general rules do not otherwise require. They may establish additional procedural requirements (or substantive requirements) for motions practice.

As a young(er) attorney, I remember getting nearly finished drafting a motion when the supervising partner casually asked if I’d reviewed the presiding judge’s standing order. I had not. The standing order, it turns out, required substantial pre-motion interaction between counsel and the court prior to the motion being filed.

Long story short, the time spent drafting the motion was wasted because, in interacting with opposing counsel and the court in order to comply with the judge’s standing order, we were able to resolve the legal issue which the motion sought to address. The underlying research was not time lost but the careful drafting, cite checks, and Bluebooking proved to be an expensive practice exercise.

So, young lawyer, invest annually in a hard copy of the court rules for each jurisdiction where you practice. Make sure to not just review the federal rules of civil procedure (if in federal court) but review the local rules as well. If the presiding judge issues a standing rules order, scour the order at first and refer to that order each step of the case to see if there is anything in the rules order that will materially impact how you proceed.