Mid-sized AV rated Civil Litigation and Insurance Defense firm in Bethesda hasan immediate opening for a Litigation Associate with Court Clerkship experience and or 1-4 years litigation experience. Applicants should be a member of the Maryland and D.C. bars or Maryland bar with the potential to waive into D.C. bar. Salary commensurate with experience. Send resume, writing sample, transcript of law school grades and salary requirements to: Budow and Noble, P.C., Administrator, 7315 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 500 West, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 or e-mail to: info@budownoble.com

