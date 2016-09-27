Quantcast
Maryland fracking regulations include enhanced buffers around wells

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Josh Hicks September 27, 2016

Maryland environmental officials proposed new regulations Monday to govern the controversial gas-extraction method known as fracking, saying they expect to finalize the rules by the end of the year. State Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles called the guidelines "the most stringent and protective regulations in the country" for the drilling technique, technically called hydraulic fracturing. But several environmental ...

