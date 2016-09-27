Quantcast
Medical pot applicant plans to sue over lack of diversity

By: Associated Press Brian Witte September 27, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — An applicant for a license to grow medical marijuana in Maryland plans to sue a state commission for allegedly failing to consider racial diversity when the panel named the top 15 finalists.John Pica, who is co-counsel for Alternative Medicine Maryland, said Tuesday the applicant plans to file the lawsuit next week against the ...

