NY firm hopes to be 1st with skill-based slots

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor September 27, 2016

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New York firm hopes to be the first in the world to install skill-based slot machines on casino floors in which the main determining factor in how much a player can win is his or her ability to play the game. GameCo told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it is ...

