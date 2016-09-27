Quantcast
Order would limit Columbia Gas rate increase to 10 percent

By: Associated Press September 27, 2016

The state Public Service Commission is proposing about a 10 percent rate increase for western Maryland customers of Columbia Gas. The utility regulator issued the proposed order Monday. It becomes final Oct. 27 unless it's appealed. The increase reflects a settlement between the company, commission staff and the Office of the People's Counsel, which represents the public. The ...

