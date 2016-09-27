Quantcast
PapGene awarded $2.2M NIH contract

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2016

PapGene Inc., a privately-held Baltimore-based molecular diagnostic company commercializing advanced molecular tests, announced that it was recently awarded a Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research contract from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health to commercialize a test for the surveillance of recurrent bladder cancer. The funds for this Fast-Track contract will be released ...

