Paul Anninos | Abt Associates

Abt Associates has named Paul Jay Anninos, who brings more than 30 years of business and operational leadership in the public and private sector, as the company’s vice president and director of business development for U.S. Business. Most recently, Anninos served as vice president for business development and marketing at REI Systems, where he led business development and marketing initiatives that helped to more than double the IT business’ revenues and open new markets. Prior to this, he spent more than a decade at ICF International, where he quickly rose from a project manager to senior vice president. He also served for 15 years in roles at the local, state and federal government, including at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service, the Virginia Beach Wetlands Board and the Virginia Marine Resources.

