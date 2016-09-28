Quantcast
10 Tips For Paying For College

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2016

  1. Start saving for college early.
  2. Work with high school counselors to find scholarships or search the internet on your own.
  3. Make sure you know, and meet, deadlines for financial aid.
  4. Earn college credit in high school by taking AP or concurrent enrollment classes.
  5. Lessen costs by starting at a nearby community college and living at home.
  6. Earn your degree faster by taking summer courses.
  7. Save money by taking more classes. At some colleges, you can take 15 credit-hours at the same cost as the more typical 12 credit-hours.
  8. Get a part-time job on or off campus.
  9. Many community groups and often your parent’s company have scholarships available. But it’s up to you to find these sources of money.
  10. If you have a scholarship, don’t blow it by getting bad grades or acting up.

