10 Tips For Paying For College

- Start saving for college early.
- Work with high school counselors to find scholarships or search the internet on your own.
- Make sure you know, and meet, deadlines for financial aid.
- Earn college credit in high school by taking AP or concurrent enrollment classes.
- Lessen costs by starting at a nearby community college and living at home.
- Earn your degree faster by taking summer courses.
- Save money by taking more classes. At some colleges, you can take 15 credit-hours at the same cost as the more typical 12 credit-hours.
- Get a part-time job on or off campus.
- Many community groups and often your parent’s company have scholarships available. But it’s up to you to find these sources of money.
- If you have a scholarship, don’t blow it by getting bad grades or acting up.
