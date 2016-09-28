Quantcast
Don't Miss

Across US, police officers misuse confidential databases

AP investigation finds information used for romantic quarrels, personal conflicts

By: Associated Press Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker September 28, 2016

DENVER — Police officers across the country misuse confidential law enforcement databases to get information on romantic partners, business associates, neighbors, journalists and others for reasons unrelated to police work, an Associated Press investigation has found. Criminal-history and driver databases legitimately give officers critical information about people they encounter on the job. But those systems can ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100