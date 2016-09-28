Quantcast
Alabama justice faces possible ouster over gay marriage

By: Associated Press Kim Chandler September 28, 2016

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore should be removed from office again, this time for defying the U.S. Supreme Court on gay marriage, lawyers for a disciplinary commission argued on Wednesday. Testifying under oath, Moore called the latest charges "ridiculous." The ethics case involves an administrative order Moore sent six months after the U.S. Supreme ...

