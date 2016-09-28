Quantcast
Baltimore police introduce trauma-informed rooms

By: Associated Press September 28, 2016

Baltimore officials are announcing new trauma-informed waiting rooms at the police department's headquarters. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake will join Commissioner Kevin Davis for the unveiling of the first room on Wednesday. The trauma-informed victim-centered interview room is in the department's Special Investigations Section. The rooms are specially painted, designed and arranged to make victims of trauma feel calm, ...

