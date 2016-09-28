Quantcast
Don't Miss

BlackBerry, once a phone innovator, to stop making its own

By: Associated Press Charmaine Noronha September 28, 2016

TORONTO — BlackBerry plans to stop making its signature smartphones internally, signaling a strategic shift for a company that built its reputation on innovative smartphone technology. Rather, all development for BlackBerry-branded phones will be left to BlackBerry's partners, which will license BlackBerry's technology and brand, while the Canadian company concentrates on growing its software business. "We believe ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100